Wanda Ewoldsen

Wanda Joy Hill Ewoldsen, daughter of Henry Clifton Hill and Iva Mae Myers Hill was born December 27, 1927 at home near Garden Grove, Iowa and passed from this life Monday, October 16, 2023 at Clarke County Hospital at 95 years of age.

Wanda graduated from Leroy High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Dwight Ewoldsen on May 26, 1948 in Chariton, Iowa and four children blessed this union; Lloydene, Craig, Mary and Ronda.

Wanda worked as a teacher for country schools and the Osceola Post Office. She later was a substitute teacher and subbed at the Woodburn Post Office. She was a 75 year member of the Woodburn American Auxiliary, 4-H leader, Woodburn Methodist Ladies Aid, Quilting Club, and Woodburn Booster Club. In her free time you could find Wanda sewing, quilting, going to bingo and attending Woodburn community dances. She also enjoyed taking rides with Dwight on the country roads and attending grandkids sporting events. She loved to watch a good game.

Those relatives who preceded Wanda in death were her parents, husband, Lloyd Dwight Ewoldsen, father in law, Lloyd M. Ewoldsen, mother-in-law, Bertha Frances Mumford Ewoldsen, sister, Ella Jane McDowell, son-in-law, Frank Valadez, grandson, Justin Adam Gray Ewoldsen, great-grandson, Joshua Klages, and step-mother, Helen Morgan Hill.

Wanda leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Lloydene “Dee” (Carroll) Schelker of Crestview, FL, son, Craig (Linda) Ewoldsen of Osceola, IA, daughter, Mary Lynn Valadez of Des Moines, IA, daughter, Ronda (Dave) Shannon of Murray, IA, brother, Danny (Naida) Hill of Leon, IA, brother-in-law Dale McDowell of Tangent, OR, 11 grandkids, 26 great-grandkids, 5 great-great grandkids as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Thursday October 19, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Woodburn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a tribute to be decided at a later date. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Wanda’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Thursday. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com