Betty Newcomb

Betty Ruth (Casady) Newcomb, 86, daughter of Lawrence Angus and Bessie (Baldwin) Casady was born February 9, 1937, in Livonia, Missouri. She passed away October 1, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center, West Des Moines following a brief illness.

Betty graduated from High School in Livonia, MO in 1955. On April15, 1960 Betty was united in marriage to Harold Eugene Newcomb in Kirksville Missouri, and to this union two sons were born: Gene and Doug. She worked at Furnas Electric/Siemens where she retired. Betty was a member of the Church of Christ, at Osceola, Iowa.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, and a brother P.R.

She is survived by her two sons Gene (Lucy), and Doug; her brother Ted (Van) Casady of Macon, Missouri; grandchildren, Nicole, Doug Jr., and Mallory as well as other relatives.

Graveside services were held at the Lone Pine Cemetery near Unionville, Missouri on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Michael Becker officiated the service with music “Love Me Tender” and “Precious Memories.” Casket bearers were Gene Newcomb, Doug Newcomb, Richard Casady, Philip Casady, Nicole Newcomb, and Doug Newcomb, Jr. Interment was at the Lone Pine cemetery. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the family to be used for charitable causes and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.