Funeral services are set for 95 year old Jeanne Minard of Norwalk, Iowa.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Truro Congregational United Church of Christ with interment at St. Charles Cemetery in Saint Charles.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Jeanne Minard.

The family will be present to greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Truro Congregational United Church of Christ.

Memorials may be directed to Truro UCCOnline condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com