Herman Danner

Herman George Danner passed away peacefully in Osceola, Iowa on October 3, 2023, at the age of 92. A visitation will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Following the visitation, Herman will be laid to rest at Last Chance Cemetery in Derby, Iowa. Military honors will be performed by the United States Marine Corps. Memorials may be made in care of Herman’s family to be used for a memorial bench.

Born on November 1, 1930, in Chariton, Iowa, Herman was the son of John and Lucy Danner. He grew up alongside his brothers Dan, Jerry, and Bill Danner, as well as his sister Flo. He graduated from Leroy High School. From 1952-1954, Herman served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the service, he continued farming alongside his beloved wife Lois. Together, they tended to their farm north of Woodburn for many fruitful years. In addition to his passion for farming, Herman enjoyed playing music. Herman’s talent knew no bounds as he could effortlessly play instruments such as the banjo, harmonica, and fiddle. His melodious tunes echoed throughout their home and brought joy to all who were fortunate enough to hear them. Nature was another one of Herman’s great loves. He found solace in the tranquility of the outdoors and cherished moments spent fishing or embarking on trips out west to the majestic mountains with Lois by his side.

Herman leaves behind a loving legacy that will continue to shine through his surviving family members and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lois Danner; their two daughters, Joyce (Fred) Rider and Susan (Arlan) DeZwarte; their grandsons, Daniel (Kellie) Ritter, David (Renee) Ritter, Jacob (Olivia) Ritter, Kyle (Kristi) McGee, Scott (Jewel) McGee, Zebulan DeZwarte; their granddaughters, Kari (Jesse) Pollitt, and Julie Ritter; great-grandchildren, Calob, Noah, Nathan, Abby, Dillon, Thomas, Elijah, Karson, Jessalyn, Kassidy, Ivy, Lucas, Ali, and Tory; his sisters-in-law, Pauline Danner and Ellen Danner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan Danner, Jerry Danner, and Bill Danner; sister, Flo (Wilford) O’Neal; and a great-grandson, Justyn Hall.

Herman George Danner’s life was one of hard work and dedication. He was a man who found fulfillment in cultivating the land and embracing the simple joys of life. He loved his family deeply. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Growing up, his siblings loving referred to him as “Happy”. Herman was true to the name. His gentle presence brought warmth to every room he entered. He will be missed by so many who’s lives he touched.