Clarence Slykhuis

Clarence Eugene Slykhuis was born September 15, 1952 to Elmer and Gertrude (Dykens) Slykhuis in Oskaloosa, Iowa and passed away October 1, 2023 at his home in Osceola at the age of 71.

Clarence attended North Mahaska Schools and then went on to Truck Driver School. He worked at Pella Corp and various trucking companies over his life. He was joined in marriage to June Sams March 1973 and later got divorced. They had four children together. Clarence lived in Pella prior to moving to Osceola in 1989 where he lived until death.

He enjoyed going to Corning races, truck and tractor pulls, horse races, watching basketball and wrestling, and doing word searches while drinking coffee at Nana Greer’s Family Table Restaurant where he enjoyed talking to the staff. He loved telling stories about his truck driving adventures and things about his kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Gertrude, step-mother Johanna, and his sister Linda Slykhuis.

He is survived by his children Andrea (Quentin) Hingeley of Diagonal, Jeff (Charlotte) Slykhuis of Wooster, Ohio, Brad Slykhuis of Newton, and Tom (Amy) Slykhuis of Papillion, NE. 16 grandchildren, 5.8 great-grandchildren and niece Laura (Steve) Jones and other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Pella, Iowa on Saturday October 7, 2023 at 11:00 am with Tom Slykhuis officiating.

The family will greet friends from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm, on Friday, September 6, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Clarence.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com