Kelly Baughman

Kelly Jo Baughman, the 3rd and youngest daughter of Bill and Carol Moore, was born in Leon, IA on September 9th, 1966 and passed from this life Tuesday, September 19, 2023 surrounded by family at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa at 57 years of age.

Kelly grew up on the family farm near Leroy learning a love of gardening from her mom while her dad instilled an appreciation for the simple, important things in life. She graduated from Mormon Trail High School in 1984 and went on to La James International Beauty School, running her own salon for many years. In recent years she worked for the grocery store in Humeston. Throughout both jobs, what she really enjoyed most was the people and friendships made.

In 1989 Kelly married Tom Shovlain and one son (Seth) was born to this union in 1991. On October 28, 2000 Kelly was united in marriage to Larry Baughman, together they made a home and a life near the farm where she was raised. One son was born to this union in 2001 (Beau). In October 2022, Kelly and Larry completed their family with the adoption of Gracie and Keith.

Kelly enjoyed being outdoors, she was an avid gardener; her flowers were always full of beautiful blooms, plants loaded with harvest, and hands dirty from pulling weeds. She was quick-witted, funny, selfless, and fiercely loyal to those who were lucky enough to be loved by her. She would do anything for anyone without hesitation. Her greatest joy however, was her family. She prided herself in taking care of them.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Bill Moore; father-in-law, Bill Baughman; mother-in-law, Lucille Baughman; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Baughman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry; her children: Seth Shovlain of Winterset, Beau, Gracie, and Keith Baughman of Garden Grove. Her granddaughter, Charley Shovlain of St. Charles. Her mother, Carol of Garden Grove; sister, Kim Brown (Jim) of Humeston; sister, Kristi McClung (David) of Des Moines; brothers-in-law: Rick Baughman (Ann) of Eldridge; Terry Baughman (Jan) of Chariton. Sisters-in-law: Vicky Halvorsen (Scott) of Osceola, and Teresa VerMeer (Doc) of Pella. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kelly’s family will greet friends on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 10:00 until 11:00. A celebration of Kelly’s Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow the services at the Weldon Community Center.

Kelly’s cremains will be interred next to her father in the Metier Cemetery at a later time.A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Kelly ‘s tribute wall. Memorial contributions may be directed to family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com