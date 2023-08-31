Roberta Jean “Jeanne” Chesnut, daughter of Douglas Jay Hughes and Marcella Janice Lundquist Hughes was born March 9, 1949 in Tilden, Nebraska and passed from this life Sunday, August 27, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA at 74 years of age.

Jeanne grew up on her family farm raising row crops, livestock and hay. She received her education starting in a one room schoolhouse, Black Lake School of Antelope County. She then attended Neligh High School and graduated in 1966. Following graduation, she went on to Mercy School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa and graduated in May of 1969. While working after nursing school, Jeanne and some of her nursing colleagues applied for research status for their regional mental health center in Norfolk, Nebraska. In a cutting edge era, their unit became one of the first research facilities for the development of lithium treatment of manic depression, helping many women obtain jobs and live outside of the mental health center. Jeanne and her colleagues then purchased a home with their own money and converted it into a halfway house and outpatient facility for women with mental illness. Jeanne and her colleagues made a significant contribution in improving the mental health field through their efforts. Years later, Jeanne finished her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Grandview University and her Master’s degree in Illinois.

She was united in marriage to Paul Richard Chesnut on December 27, 1970 in Neligh, Nebraska and four children blessed this union. After they were married the couple moved to Ames where Paul finished his teaching degree at Iowa State University. In 1972, they moved to Osceola where Paul began teaching and Jeanne worked as a nurse for Clarke County Hospital for many years. She later worked at Headstart in Osceola and later in life she worked for the AEA in Creston as a drug and alcohol prevention agent. In addition, Jeannie also helped Paul manage R & S Snow removal by manning the phones and handling the books and billing.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority XI Zeta Lambda Chapter, the United Women of Faith, and the Clarke Community High School Band Boosters and a longtime member of the Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Jeanne enjoyed making cards and stamping and was a die-hard Nebraska Cornhusker fan. Often times she could be seen Volunteering at the Village rocking babies and enjoying lunch somewhere with her many nursing friends from the old days. Above all else, however, she loved her grandchildren and was very proud of her boys and their accomplishments.

Those relatives who preceded Jeanne in death were her, father, Douglas Jay Hughes, son, Paul Mark Chesnut, son, Douglas Larsen Chesnut, husband, Paul Richard Chesnut, sister-in-law, Sally Chesnut Oldham, nephew, Ronnie Nazette, brother, Mark Hughes and father-in-law, Paul Foster Chesnut, mother-in-law, Anjean Chesnut.

Jeanne leaves to cherish her memory; son, Jack (Kylene) Chesnut of Osceola, IA, son, Joe (Brittany) Chesnut of Chariton, mother, Marcella Janice Hughes of Neligh, NE, grandchildren, Kenley, Bennett and Camille Chesnut all of Osceola; brother, Ted (Charlene) Hughes of Neligh, NE; sister, Jayne (Joe) Funk of Neligh, NE, brother, Scott (Connie) Hughes of Norfolk, NE; brother-in-law, David Oldham of Winterset, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.