Funeral services are set for 74 year old Jeanne Chesnut of Osceola.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

The family will be present to greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 1 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Jeanne’s tribute wall beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com