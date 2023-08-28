Larry Wishon

Larry Dean Wishon was born August 28, 1939, in Saline, Missouri, to Eva Marie Waldron and Hugh Wishon. He died peacefully with his family at his bedside at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa, on August 27, 2023.

Viewing will be held at Kale Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, between 5:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Services will be held at the Osceola Christian Church on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Danny McNeal officiating. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery. A lunch reception will be held at the Christian Church following the burial.

Larry attended Saline Elementary Schools and graduated from Princeton High School in 1957. Larry was the oldest of two siblings, James F. Wishon (Carolynn) of Portland, OR, and Aleta Standruff (Jay), of Trenton, MO.

Larry married Glenda Lee Willson, daughter of Alma Roberts and Glenn Willson, on August 20, 1959. To this union the couple had two children; Randall Keith Wishon (Ronda) of Osceola, IA, and Joni Lynn Loomis (Rick) of Pasadena, CA. His grandchildren are Drew Wishon, Grant Wishon, and Matthew Loomis.

Early in their marriage, Larry worked as a driver for Bethany Falls Concrete, in Bethany, Missouri, until 1975; He was active in the Cainsville Community; serving as an elected member of the School Board. He also served on the Volunteer Fire Department, and was an Elder at the Cainsville Christian Church. He was an active member of the Community Improvement and Planning Committees; volunteering hours in pouring concrete for basketball courts and patios throughout the town.

In 1975, Larry was promoted to Manager when Bethany Falls Concrete was sold, and moved to Osceola, Iowa, to Manage Osceola Concrete. He would continue to receive promotions throughout his career related to his high work ethic. He was elected to the Iowa State Board of Concrete in 1983. He retired from Manatt’s Concrete and Paving as the General Manager in 2019; following a 20 year career with Manatt’s and over a 60 year career in the concrete business.

Larry was active in the Osceola Community, serving several years on the Osceola Volunteer Fire Department, and as a Deacon and Elder at the Osceola Christian Church. He served on the planning committee for the church, and served communion to shut-ins. He was the Co-Executor on the Board of the Miller Cemetery in Saline, MO, for many years.

He enjoyed watching his children, Randy and Joni play sports for Clarke Community High School; and would have many suggestions for improvement after each game. He enjoyed attending the KC Royals and KC Chiefs games (where his company had a private suite throughout the years), which he shared with his family and friends.

Larry was a car enthusiast from early in life. He enjoyed working on his own cars and could often be seen driving his 1965 Mustang he proudly restored with Dwaine May in local parades. He loved attending local and national car races, including the KC Speedway, the Daytona 500, and the Indianapolis 500. He attended the Long Beach, CA Grand Prix, while visiting his daughter, Joni and family on a near yearly basis. He enjoyed being an invited guest to the VIP Tent, where he was excited to meet some of his favorite race car drivers; Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Paul Tracy, Jimmy Vassar, and many more. He loved attending Tractor Pulls and local car races with his friends, especially Bob Schader.

Two of Larry’s favorite jobs in his 60 -year concrete career was his role as GM of the Manatt’s Concrete Team in pouring the Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA, and the 235 Freeway in Des Moines, Iowa.

For many years, Larry and Glenda would spend their weekend days working in their beautiful garden that was twice featured in the Des Moines Register; their evenings were filled with having dinner with friends throughout southern and central Iowa. They also enjoyed vacationing with friends and family.

Larry and Glenda owned several thoroughbred race horses and enjoyed racing their prized horses at Prairie Meadows, as well as race tracks in Arkansas and Texas. They enjoyed attending the KY Derby.

Preceding Larry in death are his parents, Hugh and Eva Wishon, brother James Wishon, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and brother- in-laws Jay Standruff and Del Willson.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Larry’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Thursday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com