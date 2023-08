Bob Havlik, age 61 of Osceola died Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be Thursday, August 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kale Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a tribute to be decided at a later date.