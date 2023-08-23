Paul Chesnut

Funeral services are set for 78 year old Paul “Chip” Chesnut of Osceola, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, August 25, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Paul’s tribute wall beginning at 10:00 am, Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Osceola Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com