Judy Ketcham

Judy Kathryn Ketcham, daughter of Arthur Charles Wilkins and Darlene Opal Wilkins was born June 23, 1945 in Moravia, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, July 28, 2023 at 78 years of age.

Judy received her education attending country schools, Murray schools and then graduated from Osceola High School.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Ketcham on October 27, 1973 at Hill Top Church, in Redfield, Iowa, and two children blessed this union.

Judy started working at sixteen years old as a CNA for Osceola Nursing & Rehab. She then worked for Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry and finally Clarke County Hospital until her retirement in 2010. She was a member of Moose Lodge in Perry, Iowa.

Judy loved animals, horses, goats, and cows. She was fond of dancing, and music, especially Elvis Presley. She loved spending time with her family, doing ceramics, latch hook, showing in 4-H, and horse shows. Judy was a prankster. She was an avid collector of Thomas Kinkade art and porcelain dolls.

Those relatives who preceded Judy in death were her father, Arthur Wilkins, mother, Darlene Wilkins, sister, Connie Bailey, son-in-law, Jeffory Charles Brandhorst, grandson, Cade Summers, niece, Shelly Haley, brother-in-law, Stelva Ketcham, father-in-law, Virgil Ketcham, mother-in-law, Evelyn Ketcham, brother-in-law Junior Bailey, and nephew Robert Bailey.

Judy leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Jerry Ketcham of Osceola, IA, daughter, Penny Lynn Brandhorst of Osceola, IA, daughter, Lisa (Tim A.) Summers of MO, granddaughter, Dani (Kale) Anderson of Denver, IA, granddaughter, Brittany (Jacob) Gibbs of Crestview, Fl, granddaughter, Ally Jo (Dalton) Dunn of Goldsboro, NC, step-grandson Adam Brandhort (Sarah) San Luis Obispo, CA, step-granddaughter Autumn (Luke) Ricker of MD, step-grandson Alex Brandhorst of VA, granddaughter, Shelby Webster, granddaughter, Paige Foster, granddaughter, Raven Foster, granddaughter, Brandon Foster, granddaughter, Remi K Summers, granddaughter, Morgan Summers, great-grandchild, Jaden Anderson, great-grandchild, Brody Anderson, great-grandchild, Brooklyn Gibbs, great-grandchild, Ryder Gibbs, great-grandchild, Madison Gibbs, great-grandchild, Dylan K. Gibbs, great-grandchild, Joey Lynn Gibbs, step-great-grandchild, Kaylee Ricker, step-great-grandchild Isaac Ricker, great-grandchild, Emery Webster, great-grandchild, Hadrian Foster, great-grandchild, Charlotte Foster, great-grandchild, Isabelle Foster, great-grandchild, Leola Turner, great-grandchild, Bonnie Turner, brother, Steve (Marilyn) Wilkins of Osceola, IA, sister-in-law, Jackie (Bill) Hodge of Seymour, IA, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Thursday August 3, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com