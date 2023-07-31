Fredrick Franck

Fredrick “Fred” William Franck, 71, of Newton, the son of Charles Fred and Doris Lucille (Beaman) Franck, was born November 6, 1948, near Murray, Iowa. He as a high school graduate of Murray High School, graduating with the class of 1967. He went on to college, receiving a Master’s Degree in Human Behavior. He was employed by Capstone Behavior Health in Newton.

A celebration of life for Fred will take place with a graveside service, Russell, Iowa Cemetery, at a later date.

Fred died on Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Rebeca (Johnson) Franck.

Those left to honor the memory of Fred’s include his daughter Amanda (Jarrett) Nicholson Caribbean Islands; a sister Vickie (Bob) Twit of Ames, Iowa; several cousins; and his many good neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Fred can be directed to Amanda and left in the care of Pence-Reese Funeral Home, 310 N 2nd Ave E, Box 576, Newton, IA 50208, or to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be left at: www.pencefh.com