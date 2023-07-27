Yvonne Lau, 92, formerly of West Des Moines, died peacefully in Osceola on July 19, 2023, surrounded by her three devoted daughters, listening to some of her favorite church hymns.Those left to cherish Yvonne’s memory are daughters–Deb Lundquist (Alan) of Osceola, IA, Michele VanderLinden (Mark) of Dallas Center, IA, Becky Lau Ekstrand (Jon) of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren–Ryan Lundquist (Peggy) and their children, Dylan, Calhoun & Zeke of Osceola, IA, Amy Lundquist (Mike Otto) of Garden Grove, IA, Ashley Powell (Mike) and their children Olivia & Mason of North Liberty, IA; Katie Hughes (Bob) and their children Xavier & Charlie of West Des Moines, IA, Andy VanderLinden (Kyle Sell) of Roseville, MN; Step Granddaughters Kate Bennett (Blair) and their children, Natalie & Walker of Des Moines, IA, Sarah Ekstrand (Kirk Martin) and their children, Lola & Louis of Des Moines; sister Gloria Galbraith of Chula Vista, CA; several nieces & nephews, as well as other relatives, and many loving friends.

Yvonne lived in Osceola this past year. Her family would like to thank the care teams at Clarke County Hospital, Homestead Assisted Living, Southern Hills Specialty Care, and Care Initiatives Hospice. Thank you for the kindness, care, compassion, and dignity shown to our Mom. Several of her care givers were extra special to Yvonne.

A funeral service and celebration of Yvonne will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church, 600 Sixth Ave Des Moines Iowa 50309. The family will greet guests after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church Foundation in Yvonne’s name.

