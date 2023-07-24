Karen Gruhn

Karen Kullmann Gruhn, age 77, of Lincoln, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Sylvia Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia, Missouri. She was born on October 22, 1945 in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of Ed and Norene Kullmann. Karen grew up and attended school in Lincoln. Her mother Norene feel ill when Karen was young. Karen tended to many of the duties around the house at a young age and was surrounded by cousins, aunts and other family to help and guide during those difficult times.

Karen was active in school, playing volleyball, cheerleading and student council. She was also Cardinal Queen at Lincoln High School. She was also active in church at the local Methodist Church where her father taught Sunday school.

Karen was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Mike Gruhn. Mike was employed with Coca Cola and later the Fire Department in Des Moines, Iowa. Unto this union two children; Todd and Gina were born. Karen worked various office jobs in the Des Moines area in her early years and then transitioned to raising her family and caring for the family farm when Mike was working at the firehouse.

Karen was an animal lover. She had a heart for cats, dogs, birds and other domesticated animals. She passed that love onto her children. She would sew baby doll clothing, refinish furniture, she loved to paint, shop for antiques, read and garden. Karen had a passion for history. This interest prompted her in her later life to be very active in politics at the local level.

As her children grew up, she worked locally, but then decided to take on a career. She was accepted into the Police Academy in 1988 and became part of the Iowa State Capital Police. She served primary duty at the Governor’s Mansion for many years, retiring in 2000. After her retirement, Mike and Karen took up residency in Lincoln, Missouri, renovating the house Karen grew up in and still today is their home.

In her retirement years she enjoyed traveling with friends and relatives. She volunteered locally and made many crafts for charity at the Christian Outreach and Church. She continued to paint beautiful pictures that many relatives today have hanging in their homes. She was active in the Methodist Church in Lincoln and Sedalia.

Karen is survived by her husband, Mike Gruhn, of the home, a son, Michael Todd Gruhn and his wife Carrie, of Windsor, Missouri, a daughter, Gina Gruhn Hurley and her husband Randy, of Morristown, New Jersey, a brother, Kent Kullmann, of Lincoln, Missouri and a brother-in-law Fred Gruhn and his wife Joyce, of Lincoln, numerous other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services for Karen Gruhn were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Davis-Miller Funeral Home in Lincoln, Missouri. Visitation was held Friday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M. Interment followed the funeral at the Lincoln Cemetery.