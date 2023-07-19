John Whitehead

John Leroy Whitehead, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Cocoa FL, on July 9, 2023. John was born November 9, 1929, in Silver City, Iowa, to John and Hazel Whitehead. He had 5 brothers and 1 sister. Since there are several generations of John in the family, he grew up being called Leroy or Roy.

John grew up on a farm in Iowa. He later served in the Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean war. After that, he worked on the Burlington Northern Railroad as a fireman. At age 38, John graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Mo. A year later he earned his Master’s Degree. He then worked as the Director of the Student Union at CMSU, a job he held for 22 years. Upon retiring in 1991, he moved to Florida.

John was a very active person all of his life. He played in a competitive pool league until the age of 91. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, skiing, traveling, softball, trap and skeet, and tinkering around the house. In his spare time, he would often read historical books, especially ones related to the old west and General Custer. Westerns were his favorite genre of movie and tv, as he was an avid John Wayne fan; and he enjoyed listening to classic country music. Watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, was another favorite pastime of his.

John is survived by his 4 children. Susie Moeckli (husband Ed), Lesa Vandevelde (husband Kenny), John E Whitehead (wife Michelle), Becky McCoy (husband John); his brother, Duane Whitehead; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Margret; his parents, John and Hazel; his brothers: Gilbert, Dean, Everett, Jack, and his sister Loretta.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on September 30, 2023 at New Life Church in Titusville, Florida. He will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

Cards may be sent to the family at: Susie Moeckli at 825 Williamsburg Drive, Titusville, FL 32780.