Selma Cline

Selma Sue Cline, daughter of Andrew Jackson Taylor and Colva Lillie Jones Taylor was born April 19, 1934 in Hartman, Arkansas and passed from this life Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Southern Hills Specialty Care at 89 years of age.

Selma received her education in Osceola High School graduating in 1952.

She was united in marriage to Donald Leo Cline on October 12, 1952 at the Osceola United Methodist Church and four children blessed this union, Ricky, Sheila, David and Steven.

Selma lived in Truro, Winterset, and Red Oak. She worked as a CNA & EMT A for Clarke County Hospital, and later a helper at Head Start. She volunteered at the Osceola Community Center where she made blankets. She was a member of the New Virginia United Methodist Church, and the United Methodist Women in New Virginia. She loved sewing and gardening in her flower garden and also loved animals, especially goats, birds, and cats.

Those relatives who preceded Selma in death were her parents; husband, Donald Leo Cline; sister, Wilden Lou Pett and her husband Kenneth; brother, James Taylor; grandson, Adam Cline; daughter-in-law, Martha Cline; father-in-law, Harley E. Cline and mother-in-law, Edna Mae Snell.

Selma leaves to cherish her memory; son, Ricky Cline of Omaha, NE; daughter, Sheila Schuyler of Holly Springs, MS; son, David Cline of Van Wert, IA; son, Steven (Tonya) Cline of Carroll, IA; eighteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at Bethel Chapel Cemetery, Thursday July 20, 2023 at 10:30 am with Pastor Paul Burrows officiating and the family greeted friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Selma’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Thursday. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Virginia United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com