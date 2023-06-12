Kenneth Voltmer

Funeral services are set for 91 year old Kenneth Lee Voltmer of New Virginia, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with interment at New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Kenneth Lee Voltmer.

The family will be present to greet friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, June 16, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola. If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Kenneth’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to EveryStep Hospice or Gideon International.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com