Carolyn Decker

Carolyn Ann Decker, daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Peace) Stump was born April 18, 1946 in Berkeley, California and passed from this life Saturday, June 3, 2023 at her home in Lorimor, Iowa at 77 years of age.

Carolyn grew up in the St. Charles and St. Mary area, she attended the St. Charles-St. Mary School. Carolyn was united in marriage to Derry Lee Decker on June 12, 1964 in Winterset, Iowa and two children blessed this union, Kevin and Karen. Carolyn worked for Auto Assemblies in Murray for 25 plus years, and also worked for Chucks Lounge in Lorimor in the 70′s and 80′s. She then worked for Care Center South in Winterset.

Carolyn loved her kids and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She helped with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts when her kids were young. She enjoyed taking trips with Derry. She was a great cook and could take a little something and turn it into a huge meal. She enjoyed ceramics, working in her garden, shopping, garage sales, and coffee with the girls. She enjoyed collecting figurines, especially her Precious Moments collection that was started by her daughter. She will be dearly missed.

Those relatives who preceded her in death were her husband, Derry Lee Decker, parents, Dale and Dorothy Stump, brother Rick Stump, father-in-law & mother-in-law, Elmer and Grace Decker, brothers-in-law, Eugene (Virginia) Decker, Dean (Dorothy) Decker, Dale Decker, Joe (Dayna) Decker, Jim Decker and Johnny Porter and sisters-in-law, Lois (Richard) Dillinger and Teri Stump.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory; son, Kevin (Toni) Decker of Lorimor, IA, daughter, Karen (Troy) Tucker of Lorimor, IA, grandchildren, Jessi Decker, Brandon (Teryn) Decker, Cody (Alishia) Tucker, Casey (Gaile) Tucker, Cruz (Taylor) Tucker, great grandchildren, Dominic, Kaydence, Konnor, Ady, Braxdyn, Cam, Lexi, Ruby, Harlow, Tatum, and baby Decker due in September, brother, James “Butch” Stump of Dallas Center, Iowa, sisters-in-law, Phyllis Decker of Winterset, IA, Marie Porter of Osceola, IA, and Deloma Shell of Murray, IA, brother-in-law, Everett (Dixie) Decker of Peru, IA, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Lorimor First Baptist Church at 11:00 on Saturday, June 10 with Pastor Doug Benda officiating. Family will greet friends prior to the services from 9:30 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, June 10. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Carolyn’s tribute wall.Interment will follow in the Barney Cemetery near Lorimor. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com