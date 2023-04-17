Joyce Lawry

Joyce Elaine (Steele) Lawry of Osceola,IA gained her wings to fly on April 8,2023.

Joyce was born in Corning, IA on January 12, 1954 to William (Bill Lowell) and Marilyn (Hight) Steele.

Through her younger years Joyce found herself traveling the country for her education as Lowell worked road construction. Joyce graduated from E.B. High School in Bakersfield, CA.

Over the years she was employed by several businesses, to name a few, The Windrow, Bunn O’Matic, Miller Products, Lakeside Casino and most recently The Eagles Post 3495 of Osceola.

In her free time Joyce enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, NASCAR racing and the Dallas Cowboys, but mostly spending time with family and friends

Joyce is survived by her husband Milton Lawry of Osceola, IA, Sons Mike (Kristin Wiechman) Rehmeyer of Prescott, Daniel (Tonya) Rehmeyer of Cromwell, IA , Aaron (Holly) Lawry of Watauga, TX, Daughter Terri (Bo) Hyman of Watauga, TX, Sister Jill Morales, Brother Steve Steele, Sister Jean Passley Sister Jennifer Larson. 11 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents William and Marilyn Steele, Sister Joan Rains, Nephew Jeremy Rains and Niece Danna Rains.

A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be on April 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Eagles Lodge, 2329 N. Main Street, Osceola, IA.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family:

Milton Lawry

410 McPherson

Osceola, IA 50213