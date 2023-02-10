Bette Van Gundy

Bette Lou Van Gundy, daughter of William Emmanuel Pelz and Amelia Tjaden Pelz was born April 18, 1939 in Washburn, Illinois and passed from this life Monday, February 6, 2023 at Woodlands Creek Senior Living in Clive, Iowa at 83 years of age.

Bette received her education in Manson Iowa. She was united in marriage to Richard William Mac Donald on July 8, 1955 in Manson, Iowa and this union was blessed with five daughters, Rhonda, Vicki, Sherri, Valerie, and Jaci. Bette was later united in marriage to James Alden Van Gundy on October 18, 1964 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa and one daughter, Sonja blessed this union.

Bette worked at various occupations over the years but what she was most passionate about and most known for is the pre-school she operated in her home near Truro. In fact, she was fondly called “Grandma Bette” not only by her grandkids who attended there but also by all the other children attending.

Bette was a Truro Lioness with the Truro Lions Club, a member of various card clubs, a former Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the A & O Club (Aprons and Overalls).In her spare time, Bette enjoyed reading, crafts, ceramic painting, cake decorating, and had one heck of a green thumb. But, her greatest joy came from children of all ages and was even called the “Baby Whisperer”.

Those relatives who preceded Bette in death were her parents, husband, James Alden Van Gundy, daughter, Valerie Sloan; brothers, Morris “Bud” Pelz, Harold Pelz and Paul Pelz; sisters, Eleanor Hess, Mary Meister, and Lorene Lehman as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.

Bette leaves to cherish her memory; daughters, Rhonda (Roger) Myers of Truro, IA, Vicki Weller of St. Charles, IA, Sherri MacDonald-Harvey of Winterset, IA, Jaci (Gayle Williamson) Mac Donald of St Charles, IA, and Sonja (James) Schaible of Wirtz, VA; sisters, Ruth Freese of Manson, IA, Shirley Ahlrichs of Storden, MN, brother, Lavern (Margie) Pelz of Manson, IA, sisters, Verna (Bill) Grant of Rockwell City, IA, Janet Anderson of Rockwell City, IA and sister-in-law, Doris Pelz of Manson, IA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina, Cody, Chasidy, Traci, Lindsie, Katie, Brandon, Lane, Clint, Jodi, Kyle, Erik, Sarah, Grant, Elizabeth, and Christopher, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great granddaughters, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a host of friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday February 18, 2023 at 10:30 am with Chaplain Jason Pool officiating.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Bette’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Saturday.

Interment of her cremated remains will be in the Young Cemetery at a later time. Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Hospice 5959 Village View Dr. Des Moines, IA 50266 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105