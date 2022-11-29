Gary Reish

Gary L. Reish, son of Bruce and Almeda Reish, was born on January 17, 1939 in Osceola, Iowa. He passed away 11/06/2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 83.

Gary grew up in the Osceola area graduating from Clarke Community High School in Osceola, Iowa. Then pursued a career of owning and driving his own sand and gravel trucks while hauling byproduct for Jimmy Dean Meat Company. He was also an Iowa farmer producing row crop, as well as, raising champion show cattle. Later in life, he then drove for UPS as a feeder driver, retiring 15 years later from UPS.

In 1999, Gary and Penny, his wife of 35 years, moved from Mitchellville, Iowa to Warsaw, Missouri to start The Wood Shed, making custom cedar signs and furniture. After Penny’s passing, Gary continued expanding The Wood Shed business to include Carolina Carport Sales. Gary was a member of the church, Preaching Point.

Preceding him in death was his father and mother, Bruce and Almeda Reish and beloved wife, Penny K Reish. He is survived by his sister, Erma Cartwright and husband, Jerry; his niece, Valerie Edwards, her family and nephew Randy Cartwright, his family; his daughter, Brenda Reish of Las Vegas Nevada, his two sons, Gregory Reish, daughter-in-law, Regina of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Brian DeVore, his son, Devon DeVore of Des Moines and a host of relatives and many friends.

Gary did not know a stranger. He was always visiting with anyone that would lend an ear. He was a jack of all trades and a master of all. Gary had great passion for livestock shows, trout fishing, mowing the yard, watching RFD TV every day, and enjoying an early morning breakfast with the locals. Gary was a man that was not afraid to lend a helping hand. He took great pride and care for his property and business. He loved a beautiful green yard that was properly manicured. We will remember Gary by his kind, loving, honest and true spirit.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, graveside services will now be held October 28, 2023 at Noon at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. A Celebration of Life will follow and be held at Sweet Pickins on the square in Osceola from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by.