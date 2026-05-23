Murray FFA shines at state

At the 2026 Iowa FFA Convention held April 19-21, seven members of the Murray FFA Chapter received their Iowa FFA Degrees. The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree FFA members can receive by the Iowa FFA Association; only 5% of members receive this degree annually.

In order to receive this degree, FFA members must: be an active FFA member for at least 24 months, completed two years of systematic instruction in ag education, earned and productively invested at least $1,500 or worked at least 375 hours in a supervised ag experience program, have a good school record, demonstrated leadership abilities from a specific list of activities, completed 25 hours of community service and participated in at least five different FFA activities above local level.

The members of the Murray FFA who received a 2026 Iowa FFA Degree are: Kaycie Chamberlain, Keegan Chew, Rilea Eckels, Leah Frederick, Nolan Gannon, Jack Myers and Wyatt Patton.

The Murray FFA also competed in and won several awards in the following categories:

• Marketing Plan: Silver rating.

• Poultry Evaluation: Bronze rating.

• Ag CSI Leadership: The middle school team of Cort Miller, Isla Flaherty, Axel Neisemier, Cole Robins and Lily Busick received gold.

• Creed Speaking Leadership: Lilly Wright, gold.

• Ag Impact Leadership: The middle school team of Creed Ruby, Audrina Lamb, Allison Myers, Colby Nold, Emma Mateer and Wendie Boles received silver.

• Discovery Quiz: Colby, gold. Creed, gold.

Judging events

In late April, members of the Murray FFA attended judging events at Central Decatur and Mount Ayr.

At Central Decatur, the livestock judging team placed third overall. Brock Heaberlin and Creed tied for sixth, Paisley Van Winkle 24th and Colby 56th.

At Mount Ayr, in horse judging Alex Clark placed sixth overall. The high school livestock judging team placed fourth overall, with Gracie Mathes placing fifth, Aylah Miller 35th, Ella Mateer 43rd and Paisley 78th. THe middle school livestock judging team placed 17th overall. Creed placed 34th, Kasen Robins 46th, Allison Myers 90th and Colby 93rd.