Library ready for summer reading program

With the end of the school year comes the start of the 2026 summer reading program at the Osceola Public Library. With a theme of From Arctic to Amazon, registration will take place from 6-7 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the library.

For those unable to attend registration in person, they can call the library at 641-342-2237 during that time frame. Early registration, or registration via email or Facebook will not be accepted.

Each child may pick one primary and two alternate programs for the entire summer. This is done in order to ensure more children have opportunities to participate in events. There are many events this summer that do not require registration.

There will be three age categories for summer reading logs: pre-reader to second grade, third to sixth grade and teens. Children may fill out one log per week towards a grand prize for a maximum of nine summer reading logs. One boy and one girl grand prize winner will be drawn at the end of July.

A book limit of 20 at one time is enacted, and each family is limited to one STEM bag to be checked out at a time. There is one optional bonus activity for kids to participate in with only one bonus sheet allowed during the duration of the summer reading program.

June events

Monday, June 1: Lego activity with Iowa State Extension, 10 to 11: 30 a.m., ages 6+. Pre-registration required.

Tuesday, June 2: Air dry clay activity, 1 to 2 p.m., ages 5+. Pre-registration required.

Thursday, June 4: Toddler activity hour, 10 a.m., ages 18 months to 5 years.

Monday, June 8: Watercolor craft, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 to 6. Pre-registration required.

Wednesday, June 10: Absolute Science bubble stations, 2:30-3:30 p.m., all ages.

Monday, June 15: Igloo competition, 2 to 3 p.m., ages 8+. Pre-registration required.

Thursday, June 18: STEAM activity “ice cream in a bag,” 4 p.m., ages 6+. Pre-registration required.

Monday, June 22: Foam cannon party, 6 to 7 p.m., all ages.

Tuesday, June 23: Foraging class at East Lake Park, 6 to 7 p.m., ages 6+. Weather dependent.

Wednesday, June 24: Paint and plant succulent workshop, 4 to 5 p.m., ages 6+. Pre-registration required.

Tuesday, June 30: STEM storytime “Dinosaur in Your Library,” at Osceola Municipal Golf Course country club, 11 a.m., ages 2-8.

Tuesday, June 30: Black Mambas: Saving Wildlife interactive read aloud at Osceola Municipal Golf Course country club, 2 p.m., all ages.

July events

Thursday, July 2: Make & Take craft, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 5+.

Monday, July 6: Wood disc animal makerspace, 5 to 6 p.m., ages 6+. Pre-registration required.

Tuesday, July 7: Scavenger hunt at East Lake Park, 10 to 11 a.m., all ages.

Thursday, July 9: Bird and tortoise presentation by Debi Talbott at Osceola Country Club, 10:30 a.m., all ages.

Thursday, July 9: DIY bird feeder, 3 p.m., ages 6+. Pre-registration required.

Thursday, July 16: Family night at Clarke County Fair, 5-7 p.m.

Monday, July 20: Canning ring pressed flower craft, 3 to 4 p.m., ages 10+. Pre-registration required.

Tuesday, July 21: Hands on science stations at Osceola Country Club, 10:30 a.m. to noon, all ages.

Thursday, July 23: Bees & Honey presentation by Jeff Norman, 4 p.m., ages 10+.

Saturday, July 25: Food preservation dehydrating class, 10:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+.

Tuesday, July 28: Skippy the Human Drum Machine beat boxing presentation at Osceola Country Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m., all ages.

Thursday, July 30: Sloth canvas painting, 4 to 5 p.m., ages 6+. Pre-registration and fee required.

Friday, July 31: Summer reading logs and bonus activity due!

Any events that are not filled on registration night will have openings posted to the library’s Facebook page and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees are asked to give at least a 24-hour notice if they are unable to attend an event so a child on a waiting list may attend.

For more details on summer reading events and up-to-date information, make sure to check out the library’s website, Facebook page or in-person.

Events for adults will appear in an upcoming paper.