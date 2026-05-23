Clarke student earns national recognition at career development conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – More than 20 Iowa high school students recently traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, to participate in the National Career Development Conference hosted by Jobs for America’s Graduates. All students are participants in the state-affiliated Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates program through their high schools.

Jordan Hill, a senior at Clarke Community Schools, placed fifth in Financial Literacy. In this competition, students complete an assessment covering key topics across multiple areas of financial literacy. Iowa students placed in the top 10 in eight of the 10 categories.

The NCDC is the pinnacle experience for youth to demonstrate their skills on a national stage, explore career options, connect with employers and create pathways for their future. In total, more than 700 students from 32 states across the country attended the conference. Iowa students qualified after advancing from the Iowa Career Development Conference held in March.

CDC is just one way that iJAG partners with Iowa schools and employers to deliver career education, leadership development, skill-building and work-based learning to more than 11,000 students statewide.

“These students demonstrated exceptional leadership, preparation and professionalism on a national stage,” Wendy Mihm-Herold, president and CEO of iJAG, said. “I’m so proud of each of them and their specialists and staff who helped them prepare. We are grateful to the school, employer and community partners, as well as our generous funders, who support our students everyday to excel in their leadership, communication, employability and financial literacy skills and their civic and community service.”