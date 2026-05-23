CCDC Continues Longstanding Support Fern Underwood Legacy

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) will continue its longstanding support of Families First following action taken during Wednesday’s CCDC Board of Directors meeting, where the organization’s grant committee approved the 15th year of funding to support the local program.

For more than a decade and a half, CCDC has partnered with Families First, the organization founded by the late Fern Underwood, to help provide pool passes for local families at the Fern Underwood Aquatic Center. The annual support has helped ensure greater access to summer recreation opportunities for children and families throughout Clarke County.

What began as Underwood’s vision to create opportunities for local families – removing the divide between the “haves” and “have-nots” – has evolved into a lasting community tradition centered around inclusion, accessibility, and connection.

Each summer, the aquatic center becomes a gathering place for families across the community, continuing a legacy Underwood championed throughout her life. Through Families First, that mission continues to impact new generations.

CCDC Executive Director Andrew Clark said the organization is proud to continue investing in a program that reflects the values of the community.

“Fern created something that extended far beyond a single program,” Clark said. “She helped build a sense of belonging and community that still resonates today. Supporting Families First means continuing to invest in opportunities for families to connect, enjoy time together, and create lasting memories.”

The organization’s continued support also reflects a broader commitment by CCDC to quality-of-life initiatives that strengthen Clarke County and improve access to community resources.

In a 2016 KCCI “This is Iowa” feature, reporter Eric Hansonhighlighted the deeper impact of Underwood’s work, noting that the value of the program could be seen “in the child who experiences the pool for the first time” and in “the quiet reassurance that this community takes care of its own.”

Families interested in receiving assistance for pool passes at the Fern Underwood Aquatic Centerare encouraged to contact Dianne Riley or Mary Jo Schade at Families Firstat 1011 Park Lane, Osceola, IA 50213 for additional information.

For additional information on grant opportunities through the Clarke County Development Corporation, contact Executive Director, Andrew B. Clark at 115 E.