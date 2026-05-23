April Showers Bring May Flowers and Osceola Water Works is Encouraging the Use of Rain Barrels

A rain barrel is a container designed to harvest or collect and store rain water. They collect water from your roof and store it for later use around your property, as well as promoting water conservation, lowering utility bills and reducing stormwater runoff into sewer systems. Common uses include watering gardens and lawns, washing cars and outdoor furniture and cleaning tools. In emergencies, stored rainwater can serve as a backup supply for non-potable uses.

“With just a little effort, you can turn every rainfall into a valuable resource for years to come,” said Osceola Water Works Superintendent, Brandon Patterson.

One typical rain barrel can hold up to 55 gallons of water, saving about 1,300 gallons of chemical-free rainwater. Rain barrels rely on a sloped surface, usually a roof, because they have large areas to capture precipitation. For example, a 1,000 Square-foot roof can yield about 623 gallons of water from just 1 inch of rainfall.

Most rain barrels are made of durable materials like plastic, metal, or wood. An opaque (completely dark) barrel is recommended to prevent algae growth. A downspout diverter connects the rain barrel to your home’s gutter system and channels the water directly into the barrel. A filter, mesh screen, or landscaping fabric is installed to prevent debris, such as leaves, twigs, and animals from entering; also acting as a barrier against mosquito breeding. A spigot near the bottom of the barrel allows for easy water access and many barrels include a threaded attachment for connecting a garden hose. An overflow outlet will help to manage excess water.

Remember, collected rain water is generally not safe to drink without filtration and treatment. Roof surfaces and gutters can introduce contaminants, such as bird droppings and pollutants. Using rain barrels is a small yet impactful way to contribute to water conservation by reducing runoff, lowering water demand and promoting sustainable practices that help with water scarcity and pollution.

For information and step-by-step instructions for your own rain barrel, please go to: https://www.iowadnr.gov/news-release/2014-09-02/how-build-your-own-rain-barrel-step-step .

If you would like to learn more about how you can help conserve water, please reach out to the team at Osceola Water Works at 208 West Jefferson Street, PO Box 515, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-1435 or email: osceolawater2@windstream.net