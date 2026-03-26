Two contested races for local primaries

With the deadline for nomination forms for the 2026 primaries last Friday, six Clarke Countians have met all of the requirements to have their name on the June 2 primary ballot. With four county offices up for re-election, two will have contested primary races.

Clarke County Board of Supervisors Dist. 2

Two Republican candidates are seeking the one supervisor seat up for election this year for District 2 - incumbent Randy Dunbar and former supervisor Laurence L. Keller. Dunbar was elected in 2022 with 69.03% of votes over his Democratic opponent.

Keller was first elected in 2012 over the then-Democrat incumbent with 45.7%, and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020; he did not run in 2022.

Clarke County Treasurer

Incumbent Jessica Smith is running on the Republican ticket against Republican contender Samantha Horton of Weldon. Smith served as the deputy treasurer from 2016 to 2021, and was appointed to fill the role of treasurer in 2021 after the retirement of Debbie Lynn. She was elected in 2022 with 98.9% of votes; she ran unopposed.

Horton currently serves as a motor vehicle/drivers license deputy in the Decatur County Treasurer’s Office. She was formerly the Osceola Chamber Main Street events coordinator.

Clarke County Recorder

Selena Humphrey is running unopposed as the incumbent on the Republican ticket. Humphrey was elected in 2022 with 53.46% of the vote over the Democratic incumbent. She served as the county’s Veterans Affairs director before her election.

Clarke County Attorney

Republican incumbent Johanna Olson is running unopposed. Olson began working for the county as the assistant county attorney in May 2024, was appointed to fill the county attorney’s resignation in August 2024 and ran unopposed to fill the vacancy that fall, receiving 98.6% of votes.

The voter pre-registration for the June primaries is Monday, May 18. The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.