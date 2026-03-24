Assistant county attorney resigns

After 17 months, Jonathon Muyskens has tendered his resignation as Clarke County Assistant Attorney. His resignation, which will be effective April 17, was accepted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors Monday. Muyskens was unable to attend the meeting in person due to the tow ban on Interstate 35, but spoke via phone to the supervisors to thank them for the chance to have worked here.

“It’s been a pleasure working for Clarke County, you guys are awesome to work with,” Muyskens said. “I got an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

The supervisors expressed their thanks to Muyskens for his work with the county and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson spoke to the gap that will be left by Muyskens’ leaving.

“I think the world of Jon, and I’m going to miss him tremendously,” Olson said. “Whoever takes his place is going to have some big shoes to fill.”

It is expected that discussions will be held for filling the position. Muyskens will work to help make his transition out of the county as smooth as possible. With one of two Iowa bar exams held in February, results of those will be back by Muyskens’ last date, opening up a pool of new attorneys.

Muyskens was hired here October 2024, the position formerly held by Olson before she was appointed county attorney. His new position in the Marion County attorney’s office moves him closer to family.