Feb. 12, 2026 college news

om the local area are among the students named to the fall 2025 semester Dean’s and President’s lists at Southwestern Community College.

To be on the President’s list, a full-time student must obtain a 3.50 grade point average or above during a semester. To be on the Dean’s list, a full-time student must obtain at least a 3.00 GPA.

President’s List

Sidney Benda, Osceola

Noah Bishop, Osceola

Katelynn Carson, Osceola

Zachery Clark, Osceola

Olivia Clarke, Murray

Finley Cooper, Osceola

Leah Frederick, Osceola

Selvin Garcia Raymundo, Osceola

Emily Glenn, Osceola

Christiana Halverson, Murray

Jose Jaramillo, Osceola

Rachel Jaurigue, Woodburn

Kodi Kent, Osceola

Keirsten Klein, Osceola

Alexis Lopez, Osceola

Lynn Mayes, Osceola

Danika McCloney, Osceola

Madisyn McCoy, Osceola

Maisy McCoy, Osceola

Mylee Miller, Osceola

Josephine Moore, Osceola

Mallory Page, Murray

Karina Romero, Osceola

Victoria Rosales, Osceola

Marisol Rosales Landeros, Osceola

Jose Ruiz Rios, Osceola

Melanie Sandoval, Osceola

Abigail Schlichte, Osceola

Mallory Tidman, Osceola

Marc Ulysse, Osceola

Casey Wade, Weldon

Isaac West, Osceola

Dean’s List

Emilee Boyd, Osceola

Xavier Hawk, Osceola

Kaine Martin, Murray

Sylvia McKnight, Osceola

Madison Sandel, Osceola

Alexis Utley, Osceola

––––––––––

DES MOINES – The following local students have been named to the Dean’s and President’s Lists at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA, 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2025 semester at Drake.

Osceola

Cooper Reece, Dean’s List