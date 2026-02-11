Feb. 12, 2026 college news

om the local area are among the students named to the fall 2025 semester Dean’s and President’s lists at Southwestern Community College.
To be on the President’s list, a full-time student must obtain a 3.50 grade point average or above during a semester. To be on the Dean’s list, a full-time student must obtain at least a 3.00 GPA.
President’s List
Sidney Benda, Osceola
Noah Bishop, Osceola
Katelynn Carson, Osceola
Zachery Clark, Osceola
Olivia Clarke, Murray
Finley Cooper, Osceola
Leah Frederick, Osceola
Selvin Garcia Raymundo, Osceola
Emily Glenn, Osceola
Christiana Halverson, Murray
Jose Jaramillo, Osceola
Rachel Jaurigue, Woodburn
Kodi Kent, Osceola
Keirsten Klein, Osceola
Alexis Lopez, Osceola
Lynn Mayes, Osceola
Danika McCloney, Osceola
Madisyn McCoy, Osceola
Maisy McCoy, Osceola
Mylee Miller, Osceola
Josephine Moore, Osceola
Mallory Page, Murray
Karina Romero, Osceola
Victoria Rosales, Osceola
Marisol Rosales Landeros, Osceola
Jose Ruiz Rios, Osceola
Melanie Sandoval, Osceola
Abigail Schlichte, Osceola
Mallory Tidman, Osceola
Marc Ulysse, Osceola
Casey Wade, Weldon
Isaac West, Osceola
Dean’s List
Emilee Boyd, Osceola
Xavier Hawk, Osceola
Kaine Martin, Murray
Sylvia McKnight, Osceola
Madison Sandel, Osceola
Alexis Utley, Osceola
DES MOINES – The following local students have been named to the Dean’s and President’s Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA, 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2025 semester at Drake.
Osceola
Cooper Reece, Dean’s List