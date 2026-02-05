College news, Feb. 5, 2026

DeKALB, Illinois – More than 1,200 students received their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in December. Included among the graduates is Samuel Porter III of Osceola who earned a Bachelor of Arts.

WATERLOO – The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2025 - 2026 academic year.

Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Josue Torres, Osceola, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

MARYVILLE, Missouri – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2025 fall semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 GPA or above. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Murray

Abigail R. Chamberlain, Academic Honor Roll

Kenzi L. Mongar, Acadamic Honor Roll

Chloe M. Timmons, Acadamic Honor Roll

Osceola

Hayden L. Lavaley, President’s Honor Roll

MARYVILLE, Missouri –The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2025 fall semester.

Thomas J. Kedley, Osceola, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

AMES — The following students were named to the President’s and Deans List at Iowa State University. Students achieving the prestigious President’s List designation have maintained a 4.0 GPA for two consecutive semesters. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 GPA while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Murray

Jayda Chew, Psychology, B.S.

Osceola

Payton Kempen, Elementary Education, B.S.

Weldon

Kelli McAfee, Elementary Education, B.S.

Dean’s List

Murray

Hannah Paschke, Animal Science, B.S.

Osceola

Devante Caldwell, Data Science, B.S.

Myriam Lopez Cornejo, Diet and Exercise Undergraduate Pre-Major

Ashlyn Crawford, Healthcare Management, B.S.

Aleena Fry, Kinesiology and Health, B.S.

Jacob Fuller, Agricultural Studies, B.S.

Audrey Pontier, Animal Science, B.S.

Jacob Pontier, Mechanical Engineering, B.S.

Breanna Selsor, Agricultural Communication, B.S.

Molly Sickels, Psychology, B.S.

Emily Partida Solorzano, Public Relations, B.S.

Weldon

Shawn McAfee, Agricultural Business, B.S.

Woodburn

Zethann May, Kinesiology and Health, B.S.

Hannah Pollard, Veterinary Medicine, D.V.M