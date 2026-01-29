Clarke bowling takes down Johnston

Clarke bowlers hosted Johnston last Monday with both teams walking away with the win.

The boys team came away victorious with a 3,119 to 2,573.

Individually, Bryce Giza placed first in both the high game and total pins with scores of 257 and 471 respectively while Cooper Ciecalone took second with a high game of 238 and total pins of 443. Aydan Mathews placed fourth in high games with a score of 204 and third in total pins with 382. A high game score of 191 gave Tayton Dudney fifth place while in total pins he came in sixth with 354 points. Cole Jacobsen secured sixth in high games with a score of 189 and fifth in total pins with 358. Rounding out the Indians was Brett Orr, who placed seventh in high games with a score of 187 and fourth in total pins with 369.

The girls won 2,249 to 1,888.

Haylee Tipton took first in total pins with a score of 318 and third in high games with 162. Second-place finishes in both high games and total pins went to Essa Jones-Clark with a score of 164 and 313 respectively. In fourth place for high games was Emily Glenn with 160 while she finished in fifth in total pins with 279. Abbi Nash placed fifth in high games with 151 points and her score of 280 gave her fourth in total pins. Seventh and eighth place in total pins went to Kaitlyn Glenn and Libby Wright respectively with scores of 264 and 263, and the pair tied in 10th place for high game with scores of 132.