VITA Tax Assistance Now Available for Low-Income Taxpayers (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is now offering free tax preparation services to qualifying individuals and families for the 2025 tax season. VITA provides assistance to families and individuals with income of $ 67,000, persons with disabilities, limited English speakers and elderly taxpayers who need help filing their taxes.

Clients will meet in-person with an Intake Specialist to fill out paperwork and review information, your tax information will be scanned and sent to IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers who will prepare your return remotely within two weeks. You will then be alerted when your tax return is complete and ready to review the results of the return. You will sign the returns and then we will electronically file your state and federal tax returns for free.

Taxpayers must bring:

Picture ID for taxpaper & spouse’s if filing jointly.

Income tax documents for all jobs (w-2s, 1099s, 1098s etc.) for all years tax returns to be done

Copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns.

Social security cards or Individual Taxpayer ID Numbers (ITIN) for each family member names on the return.

How to Access VITA Services:

By Appointment on Tuesdays only 10:00am-2:00pm February 3-March 31, 2026: To schedule an appointment, call 641-342-3316- Clarke County Extension and Outreach Office or visit our office to schedule an appointment at 709 Furnas Drive, Suite 1 Osceola, Iowa 50213 (Behind Mc Donalds and KD Tire)

The VITA program is a valuable resource for individuals and families seeking assistance with their tax filings, offering expert support at no cost.

About VITA:

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a nationwide IRS-supported initiative offering free tax preparation services to those who qualify. VITA volunteers are trained to provide accurate tax services and help individuals maximize their tax refunds.

This is a partnership with the Iowa Center.