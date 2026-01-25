College news Jan. 22, 2026

MARSHALLTOWN – Marshalltown Community College would like to congratulate those graduates that have completed their degree or diploma work to graduate Fall 2025 and Winter 2026.

Local graduates:

Agustin Landeros Rocha, Osceola AAS (Business Administration)

––––––

STORM LAKE – Autumn Morrison, Osceola, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Human Services from Buena Vista University in Fall 2025.

–––––

MARSHALLTOWN – 269 students were named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List at Marshalltown Community College. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell or online.

Montana Morgan,* Osceola

Agustin Landeros Rocha, Osceola

*denotes a perfect 4.0 GPA.

–––––

AMES – Iowa State University awarded degrees to 1,751 graduates this fall. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 19-20 at Hilton Coliseum.

Local graduates:

Murray

Hannah Kay Paschke, Animal Science, B.S.

Osceola

Chloe Ann Church, Animal Science, B.S.

Breanna Rae Selsor, Agricultural Communication, B.S., Summa Cum Laude

Emily Partida Solorzano, Public Relations, B.S.

Weldon

Kacey Warren Boyer, Agricultural Business, B.S., Magna Cum Laude

Kelli McAfee, Elementary Education, B.S., Summa Cum Laude

–––––

DeKALB, Illinois – Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2025 Dean’s List students; local student Elijah Porter of Osceola was named to this list. Porter is majoring in leadership and management.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.