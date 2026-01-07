2025 sports in review part 2

Part two of a look back on 2025 sports.

Three wins for Clarke Indian baseball bumped their record to 8-17, including a double-header against Centerville that started with a 10-8 loss followed by a 20-2 win.

The Murray baseball team’s play for state came to an end in Afton in Round One of substate play, as the East Union Eagles took down the Mustangs 7-6.

The Murray Lady Mustangs placed second in the Bluegrass Tournament, falling 3-2 in the championship against Seymour.

The Clarke Indians upset the third-seeded Creston Panthers 6-1 to advance to the Class 3A baseball semifinals, where they lost 12-2 to Atlantic.

Following a winless 2024-25 football season, the 2025-26 Clarke Indians turned the tides to open their season with a 24-14 win at home over Colfax-Mingo.

A week with four wins bumped the Murray volleyball team up to 7-0 early in their season.

The change of girls tennis from the spring to the fall didn’t slow the Lady Indians down any, as they continued to rack up wins, including a second place finish at Knoxville in the SCC tournament.

Murray football finds its first win of the season with a 36-33 win over Lamoni that subsequently handed the Demons their first season loss.

At the home Clarke cross country meet, Izzy Hay medaled in seventh for the girls while Joseph DeVore medaled for the boys in 14th.

Clarke volleyball players Josie Moore and Mylee Miller were recognized for 500 career digs and assists respectively.

The 2000-01 Murray football team were recognized as the school entered its 25th season as an 8-man team. The 2000 team cemented a historic season for the school, winning their regular season 8-0; they fell in the opening game of state playoffs.

Clarke wrestlers Urijah Fry, Lincoln Hill and John Sanga placed in the annual Coach Riley Invitational at Nodaway Valley in first, second and fourth place respectively.

