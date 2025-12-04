Dekko Foundation pledges support for Murray’s Mallory Park

The City of Murray is excited to announce that the Dekko Foundation has chosen to invest $150,000 towards the Mallory Park Revitalization.

The founder of the Dekko Foundation, Mr. Dekko wanted to help communities help themselves. He felt that when local organizations and individuals contribute to a community amenity, they take pride in and help ensure its future success.

For this reason, they have also chosen to invest in the form of a pledge and cap grant to increase the community’s support of the project.

They have additionally invited us to take part in a dollar-for-dollar pledge of up to $50,000. The $50,000 can either be in cash donations or it can be in in-kind labor or materials that will be used to complete the Mallory Park Revitalization.

Once we have obtained that goal, we will receive an additional $50,000 from the Dekko Foundation for a total of $200,000. They appreciate our vision and the desire to build strong community bonds by valuing our park and recreation programs that offer creative play as well as physical fitness opportunities for children and families.

The City of Murray is so appreciative of their continuous support of our community.

To learn more about the Dekko Foundation, contact a program worker at (260) 347-1278 or visit their website: dekkofoundation.org.