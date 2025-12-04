Audit released for City of Murray

Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPAs have released an examination report on the City of Murray for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025. The examination was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.

The examiners reported two findings related to the city’s compliance with certain Code of Iowa requirements, internal control procedures and receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on page five of this report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties and the financial condition of city funds.

The city council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the city’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the examination report is available for review in the city clerk’s office, in the office of the Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/index.html.