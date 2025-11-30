Toys for Christmas in 56th year

The annual Toys for Christmas drive is underway, with donations being accepted now through Dec. 12.

Origin

The Toys for Christmas program began in 1969, when Larry Van Werden presented the idea for such a program to the Osceola Chamber board. Van Werden had seen such programs in Nebraska, and wanted to see something similar done in Osceola.

At the time, the Chamber agreed to donate $300 to help start the program, with the caveat that the ladies at SCICAP, South Central Iowa Community Action Program, would run it. Today, the program is run by the Toys for Christmas organization, which has been able to continue due the ongoing support of the community and local organizations

Donations

All donations stay with local families. Some of the most requested items are new clothes - outerwear, shoes, slippers, boots, gloves, underwear of all sizes, long-sleeved shirts, sweaters, baby clothes, pajamas and hats; toys - Legos, Hot Wheels, Barbies, Nerf blasters, remote control cars, baby dolls, baby toys of all varieties, stuffed animals, large dolls and baby doll sets; baby blankets, diapers in sizes 4 to 7, board games, sports balls, body spray, razor sets, nail sets and makeup sets.

For those who would like to donate to the program, new clothes and new toys, wrapping paper and scotch tape are welcome; any cash donations are used to purchase gifts for families. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Dianne Riley, 2179 240th Ave., Osceola, Iowa 50213. One may also adopt a family to purchase items for if they wish.

At last year’s Clarke County Development Corporation Community Non-profit Forum, Toys for Christmas was drawn from a pool of participants to receive a $5,000 donation. The donation was a welcome surprise, and used to provide more gifts to children. The organization provided gifts to over 160 families, and over 400 children last year.

Donation boxes can be found at several locations:

• Clark’s New and Used Furniture, 121 W. Washington St.

• Clarke County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St.

• Osceola Community Center, 116 S. Fillmore, outside the door during the day when workers are there

• Family Dollar, 614 W. McLane St.

• Muellers, 1715 Tieken Road for employees

• Clarke County Hospital lobby, 800 S. Fillmore St.

• HyVee, 510 W. McLane St.

• Stephenson Insurance Group, 605 W. McLane St.

• Sweet Scoops, 124 S. Fillmore St.

A round-up will also be taking place at Fareway over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Service area

Toys for Christmas serves families who live in Clarke County, or who have children aged 19 and younger who go to school at either Clarke or Murray. To be eligible, families must qualify for free or reduced lunches at school. The organization will provide five gifts per child, wrapped and ready to go. Each family is also offered a turkey, pork loin or ham. Applications are still be accepted, and can be filled out the SCICAP office, 114 S. Fillmore, Suite 2, on Tuesdays and Thursdays or by calling Riley at (641) 414-2207 for an application.

Gifts will be distributed to families from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 18 at the Osceola Community Center. Names of donors will be listed in upcoming editions of the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune.

Toys for Christmas is a 501c3.