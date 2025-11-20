CCDC Approves $191,331 Horizon Grant for the City of Murray

At its November 12 board meeting, the Clarke County Development Corporation approved a $191,331 Horizon Grant for the City of Murray. The request, submitted by Murray City Administrator Denise Arnold, will serve as a local match to a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), helping the community advance a long-term revitalization strategy.

“This grant will help bring our community’s vision to life by supporting trail and safe routes improvements, as well as continued development in the Mallory Park area,” said Arnold.

Earlier this year(link), Murray received a $1.75 million CDBG award through IEDA. The CDBG program, a federal initiative administered by HUD and implemented at the state level by IEDA, is designed to strengthen communities by improving housing, enhancing living conditions, and expanding economic opportunities for low- to moderate-income residents.

Murray’s Mallory Park Revitalization and Walking Trail/Safe Routes initiative includes:

Mallory Park Upgrades: Installation of a new playground, splash pad, and restroom facilities to support family-friendly recreation.

Murray Horse Arena Enhancements: Creation of three RV/horse camping sites to draw tourism and support local events.

Safe Sidewalks for Youth: New pedestrian routes along Sherman Street to better connect the park, school, and recreation complex.

Housing Rehabilitation: Improvements to eight homes—three renter-occupied and five owner-occupied—prioritized by income-based need and focused on health, safety, modernization, and exterior repair.

The total project investment is estimated at $2.18 million. With $50,000 already secured through a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant and the new $191,331 commitment from CCDC, Murray has now secured more than 90% of the funding needed to deliver on their community vision.

“We’re proud to support communities like Murray who are actively perusing a strong future for Clarke County,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director. “Investments like this reinforce local momentum and support countywide quality-of-life improvements.”

Murray city leaders anticipate that 2026 will bring additional fundraising efforts, key project launches, and major progress toward the improvements residents have been working toward.

For details about the City of Murray’s revitalization initiatives, contact City Administrator Denise Arnold at 420 Maple Street, Murray, IA 50174, phone: 641-447-2522.