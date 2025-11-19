CCH bake sale

The Clarke County Hospital Auxiliary is hosting their Annual Auxiliary Bake Sale and Membership Drive on Friday, November 21 inside the Main Entrance of the Hospital.

This year’s fundraiser will feature homemade cookies, breads, and an assortment of other delicious snacks for local families to enjoy this holiday season. All proceeds from this event will go to the CCH Auxiliary, which supports Clarke County Hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality healthcare services to our community.

If you are interested in donating baked goods for this event, please contact Chris Dorsey, Foundation Manager, at (641) 342-5489 or cdorsey@clarkehosp.org