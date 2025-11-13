War Against Hunger food drive

There’s a competition going on in Clarke County - a contest between Clarke County Hospital, Paul Mueller Co., Clarke County 4-H, Murray FFA, Osceola FFA and law enforcement to see who can collect the most food and other items that will go to support local food pantries and families in need. The drive runs through Nov. 20, and last year’s drive collected over 10,000 items.

Both FFA chapters and 4-H groups have distributed Christmas-wrapped collections boxes at the following locations around Osceola. Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable items to the boxes. Items most requested by local pantries are rice, canned corn, canned fruit, corn flour, canned chicken, boxed meals, cereal, snacks, diapers and baby wipes.

At the end of the drive, the winning team will get to smash a pie in the face of a representative from the losing team. The team representatives are: Clarke County Hospital CEO Melanie Boyd, Paul Mueller Co. plant manager, Osceola FFA advisor Brandi Boyd, 4-H representative Rose Greif and Clarke County Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Akers.

For questions, to help or to donate items, contact Clarke County Hospital Social Services Coordinator Jamee Williams at (641) 342-5337 or (641) 414-9214.