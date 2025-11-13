Theft charge ends in guilty plea

A Grand River man has pleaded guilty to one count of theft stemming from charges last December in Osceola.

According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2024, Jesse White, aged 23 at the time, was suspected of a burglary in which two firearms had been stolen from a residence. The following day, Osceola Police received information that White had given a firearm matching the description of one of the stolen ones to another person.

Officers arrived at an apartment at 117 Mateer Drive and spoke with the tenant who confirmed White was inside. Officers were allowed in, where they spoke with White.

White admitted to be sitting on one of the firearms, which was confirmed to have been stolen the night before. After being read his Miranda rights, White admitted that he had committed the burglary and had given one of the firearms to his friend. The firearms totaled a cost of $2,300. White was arrested for second degree burglary and second degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only for the charge of second degree burglary and $5,000 cash only for second degree theft.

On Dec. 23, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson entered trial information against White for the burglary, a Class C offense, and the theft, a Class D felony offense, as well as trafficking in stolen weapons and conspiracy, both Class D felony offenses. White entered a plea of not guilty the following day and was released on his own recognizance with conditions to obtain a substance abuse evaluation within 14 days and follow all treatment recommendations. An additional condition of his release was for White to immediately begin services at Bethel Mission.

On June 20, White entered a plea of guilty Count III: trafficking in stolen weapons. As part of the plea agreement, White was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence with three years probation. As part of his probation, White was required to be placed in Fort Des Moines or an equivalent program at the discretion of a probation officer. He was released on his own recognizance pending sentencing and ordered to complete a substance abuse treatment program at Zion. His guilty plea was accepted June 24 with his other counts dismissed, including additional second degree theft, third degree motor vehicle burglary and third degree theft charges. He was fined $1,025.

On Oct. 9, a violation of probation report was filed with the courts. In the report it stated that White, who had been living at Fort Des Moines Residential Facility since Sept. 11, had completed an evaluation for substance abuse but refused outpatient treatment, which is a violation of his probation as he must comply with any and all recommended treatment. In addition, White was observed on facility camera Oct. 8 reaching inside a facility vending machine and taking items he did not pay for. It was found during a visual inspection of the machine by staff that part of the vending machine was broken during the theft. It was the recommendation of the facility that White’s probation be revoked and his original sentence imposed.

A warrant for White’s arrest was issued Oct. 9 by the 5th District Courts with no bond set until initial appearance. He was arrested Oct. 27 in the 200 block of South Fillmore Street. A probation violation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Clarke County Courthouse.