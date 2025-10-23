Three on the ballot for two Murray School seats

With two open seats on the ballot for Murray School Board of Directors, three women have filed their paperwork and seek election Nov. 4.

Editor’s note: Each candidate was given the same set of questions to respond to. Candidates appear in alphabetical order.

Danielle Clarke

Danielle Clarke is a candidate for Murray Community School Board of Directors. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I’m fairly new to Murray, but I’ve truly fallen in love with this community. My husband and I are proud parents of three, including two high school boys who keep busy with sports, FFA and FBLA. I spent two years teaching high school in a small district in Louisiana and have served on the board of or been in leadership roles for multiple nonprofits. I love homesteading, being outdoors and spending time with my family.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I’m running for this seat because I believe my past experience and personal connection to the school can help guide the right growth and positive changes. I believe my past experiences in teaching and non profit leadership gives me direct experience in education and community service.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: One of the most immediate needs for our school is what’s outlined in the bond referendum proposal. I believe it’s important to support improvements that enhance safety and accessibility for all students and staff. I also see opportunities to enhance programs that help students succeed academically. By listening to teachers, parents and students, I want to help ensure resources are used wisely to meet these needs.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: My strong communication and leadership skills help me work well with others to accomplish our mission. I’m approachable, organized and truly care about supporting our students and making our school and community the best that it can be.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Murray Schools?

A: Murray School has a family-like environment where everyone feels welcomed. I love how students, teachers and families all come together to create a caring community.

Jeanne Klein (incumbent)

Jeanne Klein is an incumbent candidate for Murray Community School Board of Directors. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I’ve lived in the Murray area for 15 years. My children — Breianna, Calleigh, Keirsten, Brayden and Brenden — have attended or currently attend Murray Community Schools. I earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Graceland University and work as an Area Controller at Osceola Foods. In my free time, I enjoy being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience

A: I’m seeking re-election to the Murray Community School Board. Over the past four years, I’ve enjoyed working alongside fellow board members and the administration to better understand how the board operates. I’m committed to continuing this work and expanding my knowledge to support our teachers, students and community. My goal is to help ensure a safe, engaging and enriching learning environment for all.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: Our school board is committed to creating an ADA-compliant building that meets the needs of all students and provides a safe learning environment. My fellow board members and I have dedicated significant time to evaluating these needs while remaining fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. I take great pride in this project and am committed to seeing it through.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: With a background in accounting, I bring strong financial oversight skills to help ensure responsible budgeting. I also offer strong communication skills and work collaboratively with others to ensure every student receives a quality education in an engaging and supportive environment.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Murray Schools?

A: I’m committed to Murray Community Schools and proud to be part of a community with deep roots and shared values.

Alyson (Walker) LaMastres

Alyson LaMastres is a candidate for Murray Community School Board of Directors. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I’m a dedicated parent and active community member running for a seat on the Murray School Board. With three children currently enrolled in the district and participating in nearly every sport available for their age groups, I will bring a hands-on, family-centered perspective to the board.

As a resident of Clarke County, I grew up in Osceola. Went to school at Clarke and graduated there in 2010. Once I came back from college and after getting my associates degree in criminal justice and associates in arts and sciences, I settled down in Murray in 2012 and have been here ever since. We love being here as we have seen this community come together time and time again for many things over the years both good and bad.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: Over the years, I have been involved in the district’s athletic and extracurricular life — volunteering at school events when able, attending booster club meetings and coaching youth soccer and tee-ball. This experience has provided a front-row view of the strengths and challenges within the school system, and has inspired a commitment to advocate for students, families and educators alike. As a candidate, I will be focused on promoting academic excellence, supporting teachers, learning about and ensuring the schools fiscal responsibility and fostering safe, inclusive environments where all students can thrive.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: The biggest concern right now is the safety of the kids and the longevity of the older part of the school building. My current plans have been speaking on behalf of the updates and informing the community of what is happening with both the pros and the cons of this project.

I believe every child deserves a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment — and I’m ready to work hard to make that a reality.

I will work to ensure our resources are used wisely and equitably — so that every school, regardless of zip code, has what it needs to succeed.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: I care deeply about the well-being and academic growth of every student. This passion drives to advocate for policies and programs that support diverse learning needs and equitable opportunities.

I would like to bring a thoughtful, big-picture mindset—able to balance immediate concerns with long-term goals. School boards need members who can analyze data, ask the right questions, and make informed decisions.

Whether it’s listening to parents, collaborating with educators or speaking at public meetings, my ability to communicate clearly and respectfully helps build trust and transparency.

I do understand that progress happens through teamwork. Have to be required to work with others—even those with differing views—fosters a productive, respectful board culture.

I want to lead with honesty, fairness and a sense of responsibility. These traits are essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring that decisions are made in the best interest of students and the community.

I know a lot about this community—its strengths, its challenges, and its values. That insight helps ensure that board decisions reflect the real needs of families, teachers and students.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Murray Schools?

A: We are a close knit community. When things happen, we all join together as one. It’s a smaller school so not only are a lot of the kids friends with one another no matter the grade difference, there is more one-on-one with students and teachers. We also have a four-day school week, so we have kids who can get homework done in school without taking away from the kids hometown.