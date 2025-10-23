October 23, 2025

Hooper eyes council

By Candra Brooks
Dan Hooper is candidate for City of Osceola Ward 2.

Dan Hooper is candidate for City of Osceola Ward 2. (photo)

With incumbent Tom Bahls not seeking re-election to Osceola City Council Ward 2, one name on the ballot will be familiar to voters - Dan Hooper.

Hooper most recently served as the Ward 1 council member, resigning in December of last year when he moved into a different ward.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I was born in northeast central Iowa and attended school in Reinback, Iowa. I spent four years in the U.S. Navy Seabees Construction Battalion, and worked for a Caterpillar dealer in the service department as a mechanic, both as a lead mechanic and supervisor in that department.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I am seeking reelection to make Osceola a town to look up too, by people living here and the ones who visit. By being a supervisor at CAT and my past three** terms as a city council member, I will bring that experience to the council, by thinking about my views and others to make a better decision for the community.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the city faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: Water, water, water. We need better sidewalks and new industrial jobs. Osceola is a growing city and needs a bigger water supply, to attract industry, more things for all aged people to do that is not too costly for the family to do. I will work with other city leaders to clean up backyards of unsightly items such as vehicles, trash and unmowed yards.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

A: I’m willing to listen to people who ask about their concerns and issues.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Osceola?

A: Osceola is working to make itself a place with good jobs and a good place to live. People in Osceola are friendly, and city leaders are working on five, 10, 25-year plans to make Osceola look and feel like this is a town to move to.

