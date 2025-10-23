Hooper eyes council

Dan Hooper is candidate for City of Osceola Ward 2. (photo)

With incumbent Tom Bahls not seeking re-election to Osceola City Council Ward 2, one name on the ballot will be familiar to voters - Dan Hooper.

Hooper most recently served as the Ward 1 council member, resigning in December of last year when he moved into a different ward.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I was born in northeast central Iowa and attended school in Reinback, Iowa. I spent four years in the U.S. Navy Seabees Construction Battalion, and worked for a Caterpillar dealer in the service department as a mechanic, both as a lead mechanic and supervisor in that department.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I am seeking reelection to make Osceola a town to look up too, by people living here and the ones who visit. By being a supervisor at CAT and my past three** terms as a city council member, I will bring that experience to the council, by thinking about my views and others to make a better decision for the community.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the city faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: Water, water, water. We need better sidewalks and new industrial jobs. Osceola is a growing city and needs a bigger water supply, to attract industry, more things for all aged people to do that is not too costly for the family to do. I will work with other city leaders to clean up backyards of unsightly items such as vehicles, trash and unmowed yards.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

A: I’m willing to listen to people who ask about their concerns and issues.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Osceola?

A: Osceola is working to make itself a place with good jobs and a good place to live. People in Osceola are friendly, and city leaders are working on five, 10, 25-year plans to make Osceola look and feel like this is a town to move to.