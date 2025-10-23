Get Ready for the 2025 Community Non-Profit Forum

Each fall, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) brings together community leaders and nonprofit organizations for the annual Community Non-Profit Forum, a special event dedicated to collaboration, celebration, and connection among Clarke County’s many community-focused groups.

This annual forum invites local nonprofits and civic organizations to showcase their biggest accomplishments from 2025and share theirkey goals for 2026.The event offers an open platform for groups to highlight their impact, exchange ideas, and build stronger partnerships for the year ahead.

“The Community Non-Profit Forum continues to be one of our most inspiring gatherings,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director.“It’s a chance to celebrate the work being done throughout the county and to spark new opportunities for collaboration and greater impact.”

In addition to recognition and networking, all participating organizations will be entered into a drawing for $5,000to support programming for the coming year.

“This is the fourth year CCDC has offered the $5,000 drawing,” Clark noted. “It’s a great way to help jumpstart projects and initiatives for 2026.”

Launched in 2014, the forum has become a cornerstone event for Clarke County’s nonprofit community, creating a tradition that celebrates service, amplifies awareness, and helps local organizations share their stories.

Each participating group will also be included in the Community Development Handbook, a free community resource that lists contact information and mission details for local nonprofits. The booklet becomes an invaluable tool for organizations, donors, and volunteers alike.

2025 Community Non-Profit Forum Details

DATE: Thursday, November 20, 2025

TIME: 3:30 PM – ~5:00 PM

LOCATION: Osceola’s Lyric Theater – 118 S Fillmore St., Osceola, IA 50213

WHAT: Each organization will give a 3-minute overviewof its 2025 achievements and 2026 goals.

The Clarke County Development Corporation has reached out to past participants to ensure every organization has the chance to take part. Because contact information can change year to year, organizers are encouraged to update their details to ensure inclusion in the upcoming 2025 Community Development Handbook.

Scan here to register. (graphic)

To RSVP, organizations can scan the QR code provided or visit: https://clarkecountylife.com/2025-npf-invitation/

If you know of any nonprofit that could benefit from this program, please share this information with them. The event date is fast approaching, so be sure your organization is part of this exciting opportunity.

If you have questions, or need additional information , please contact Andrew B. Clark at the Clarke County Development Corporation Office, 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213, email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com or call (641) 342-2944.