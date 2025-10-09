Osceola man arrested for indecent contact with a child

An Osceola man is in custody after police say he sexually touched a 10-year-old girl.

Osceola Police took Ryan Christopher Deets, 34, into custody Sept. 26 at 777 Casino Drive on a warrant for indecent contact with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and false imprisonment.

According to court documents, on Sept. 22, officers attended a forensic interview at UnityPoint Health Blank Children’s STAR Center in Des Moines. There, a 10-year-old female victim made a statement that on Aug. 30, Deets had grabbed her right arm, pulled her into a room and thrown her into a chair. The victim stated that Deets then pushed her against a wall and grabbed her chest with both hands in a squeezing motion while reaching inside of her dress. He then proceeded to touch her under her dress but over top of her underwear. The victim stated Deets remained clothed and told her not to tell anyone what had happened.

Deets was transported to the Clarke County Jail where he was released from after posting $6,000 cash or surety.