Employment Opportunities at Osceola Water Works

Due to ongoing projects around the city, promotions, and employee reshuffling, Osceola Water Works is taking applications to fill two positions on the utility team.

The Water Maintenance/GIS Operatoris responsible for performing Utility Locates and for collecting, developing and maintaining all GIS data relating to the Water Distribution system infrastructure. The right candidate will be flexible and eager to learn as they will also get the opportunity to assist with other duties throughout the Water Distribution system.

Through the reallocation of talent, Osceola Water Works is also looking to fill an open slot for a Water Treatment Plant Operator. Under the general supervision of the Water Works Treatment Plant Foreman and/or the Water Superintendent, this position operates all equipment necessary to produce enough high-quality water to meet system demands.

“There are a lot of opportunities to grow and transition internally at Osceola Water Works,” said Brandon Patterson, Water Superintendent. “While there is quite a bit of licensing and training involved in these positions, the right candidate will be willing to work with us to gain further education in the water field and will have a true team mentality.”

Osceola Water Works offers a competitive compensation package with medical, dental and life insurance and employees are covered with IPERS retirement benefits.

Applications and job descriptions can be found on osceolawaterworks.com or may be picked up at Osceola Water Works, 208 West Jefferson Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213. For questions, call 641-342-1435 or email: osceolawater2@windstream.net.