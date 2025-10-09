Depolarizing Within workshop to be held Oct. 18

Are you concerned about divisions in our country and looking for ways to reduce the rancor? Much of today’s polarization is driven by how we talk with like-minded people about those on the other side. Too often, we stereotype and dismiss our fellow citizens who support the other political party, its leaders, and its policies.

Attend the Depolarizing Within workshop, sponsored by the Braver Angels South Central Iowa Alliance, on Saturday, October 18, 9:30-12:30, at the Madison County Historical Society, 815 S. 2nd, Winterset. Learn to become aware of your own “inner polarizer” and strategies for disagreeing without condemning or ridiculing others.