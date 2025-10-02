October library programs

A variety of new and recurring programs are planned this month at the Osceola Public Library.

Fall Foraging class: Interested in learning about foraging and uses for what you find? Join Anita Morrill as she teaches just that. The class will be held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8. All ages are welcome, but 6 years and older are recommended.

Colors for you and your home: This class will teach you about color theory, the psychology of colors, trends, where to find inspiration and more as you find the right color for you and your home. Led by Divine Designs by Kara, the class begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. While pre-registration is not required, it is appreciated.

UNO tournament: A come-and-go style tournament, all ages can join in on the fun from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Adult book discussion: October’s book will be “Faith Bass Darling’s Last Garage Sale” by Lynda Rutledge with discussion led by Lonna McDonough at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21; in-person and Zoom available. A synopsis of the book is,

“On the last day of the millennium, sassy Faith Bass Darling, the richest old lady in Bass, Texas, decides to have a garage sale. With help from a couple of neighborhood boys, Faith lugs her priceless Louis XV elephant clock, countless Tiffany lamps and everything else from her 19th century mansion out onto her long, sloping lawn.

Why is a recluse of twenty years suddenly selling off her dearest possessions? Because God told her to.

As the townspeople grab up five generations of heirlooms, everyone drawn to the sale – including Faith’s long-lost daughter – finds that the antiques not only hold family secrets but also inspire some of life’s most imponderable questions: Do our possessions possess us? What are we without our memories? Is there life after death or second chances here on earth? And is Faith really selling that Tiffany lamp for $1?”

Pre-registration is required.

Kids Book Club: Children ages 7 to 12 will join Ms. Tori to discuss September’s book and begin their next read - Astrid Lindgren’s “Pippi Longstocking.”

“Tommy and his sister Annika have a new neighbor, and her name is Pippi Longstocking. She has crazy red pigtails, no parents to tell her what to do, a horse that lives on her porch, and a flair for the outrageous that seems to lead to one adventure after another!”

The club runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22. Pre-registration is required.

Book pumpkin makerspace: Ages 10+ will learn how to make a pumpkin out of pages. From 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, limited spots require pre-registration.

Pumpkin decorating contest: Drop your decorated pumpkin off during regular library hours Oct. 25 or 27 and let the voting begin, with winners announced on Halloween. Details and rules for the contest: no carving allowed - pumpkins must be painted, colored, covered in fabric, etc. Must be a Disney or a Pixar character. Age groups are kindergarten to third grade, fourth to eighth grade, high school, and adults.

There will be one winner per age group and prices can be picked up after the winning announcement.

All pumpkins must be picked up by Nov. 3 or they will be disposed of.

Natural pain relief/cold and flu remedies: Herbalist-in-training Anita Morrill will present natural ways to find pain relief, and how to tackle colds and flu with herbal options. The class will run from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Halloween grab bags: Get a trick-or-treat grab bag from the library from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 while supplies last.

Recurring Activities

Social Friday: Open to any adult 18+ from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. weekly.

Toddler Activity Hour: Held at 10 a.m. every Monday, read a story or two, do activities, sing songs and make a craft. Designed for ages 18 months to 5 years old (before kindergarten).

LEGO Club: October’s club will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6. Pre-registration is required, and the club is for children ages 6 and older.

Hooks and Needles: A group for all ages to meet twice a month who enjoy fiber art. Each time a new project is highlighted. Materials are provided or bring your own. Come and go as you please from two dates: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25.

Spanish/bilingual story hour: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, join the library for stories, songs, games and crafts.

STEAM activity: With a different focus each month in science, technology, engineering, art and math, October’s will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Little Learner’s Club: Ages 2-5 enjoy an hour long activity involving stories, STEAM, Duplo LEGOs, crafts and more at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 18th. Pre-registration appreciated.

Ukulele class: All ages welcome to come and learn how to play the ukulele with library director Francis Acland. Limited space available, so pre-registration is encouraged. October’s class will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15. The library has some ukes for check-out, or bring your own.