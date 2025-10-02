4-H Youth Are Beyond Ready: Clarke County Joins National Celebration of Leadership, Learning, and Service

4-H youth in Clarke County are proving they’re not just ready for the future – they’re Beyond Ready. During National 4-H Week, celebrated Oct. 5–11, 2025, local clubs will share how 4-H equips young people with the skills, confidence, and resilience to lead in a world full of opportunity and change.

As America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H empowers 6 million young people nationwide with hands-on learning experiences through clubs, camps, school programs, and community events. Through the Beyond Ready initiative, 4-H will help prepare 10 million youth for work and life by 2030.

4-H gives our youth a space to grow into leaders who care deeply about their community and future. We see that every day in the way they show up to learn and lead.” said Carolyn White, County Director of Clarke County Extension Office

Clarke County Extension and its team of educators, volunteers, and mentors deliver 4-H programs that help youth learn by doing. From showcasing their projects at the county fair to organizing food drives to support local families and food pantry’s and much, much more, youth are learning skills such as teamwork, resilience, and communication—skills that will serve them in their career and for life.

“At a time when young people are navigating more uncertainty than ever, 4-H offers them a place to grow, lead, and find their spark,” said Jill Bramble, President & CEO of National 4-H Council. “Through 4-H, youth gain real-world skills and experiences to help them become confident leaders who are resilient, confident, and Beyond Ready for the future.”

During National 4-H Week, Clarke County 4-H members, alumni, volunteers, and supporters will wear green, on Monday, October 6 to show 4-H spirit. October 7-8, we will participate in a virtual-Iowa 4-H Giving Day as an opportunity for Iowa 4-H supporters from across the country to come together to raise funds to help grow the 4-H Program in Clarke County. Plan NOW to join us for 24 hours of giving, we can’t wait to grow Iowa 4-H together! On Thursday, October 9- 4-H Clubs will around out the week by sharing their community service projects from the year, shining a light on all the good that 4-H does in Clarke County! And throughout the week we invite alumni to join us to share their stories on social media using #4HBeyondReady and #National4HWeek.

To learn more about local 4-H programs or get involved, contact Clarke County Extension- Carolyn White at 641-342-3316 or white2@iastate.edu or visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/clarke/ or find us on Facebook at Clarke County 4-H- Iowa

ABOUT 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to have the goal of being a leader; two times for likely to report living life with intentionality and purpose; and three times more likely to participate in community service. .

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.